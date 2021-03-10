First case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Lincoln

Lancaster County on Wednesday reported its first case of what's known as the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

The variant strain, officially known as B.1.1.7, was detected in a man in his 20s, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release.

The variant was identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and it is the seventh known case of the strain in Nebraska so far.

It's also the second known variant COVID-19 case in Lancaster County.

The county’s first COVID-19 variant case was confirmed Feb. 27. That individual contracted the B.1.429 variant, also known as the California variant.

The B.1.1.7 variant strain was first identified in the United Kingdom in fall 2020 and then detected in the U.S. in December. It was first confirmed in Nebraska on Feb. 26. It is considered more contagious than other strains, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is likely to take over as the predominant strain in the U.S. by the end of the month.