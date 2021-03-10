First case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Lincoln

Lancaster County on Wednesday reported its first case of what's known as the U.K. COVID-19 variant.
The variant strain, officially known as B.1.1.7, was detected in a man in his 20s, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release.
The variant was identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and it is the seventh known case of the strain in Nebraska so far.
It's also the second known variant COVID-19 case in Lancaster County.
The county’s first COVID-19 variant case was confirmed Feb. 27. That individual contracted the B.1.429 variant, also known as the California variant.
The B.1.1.7 variant strain was first identified in the United Kingdom in fall 2020 and then detected in the U.S. in December. It was first confirmed in Nebraska on Feb. 26. It is considered more contagious than other strains, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is likely to take over as the predominant strain in the U.S. by the end of the month.
“Variants can spread more easily and quickly, and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19," Health Director Pat Lopez said. "We want to continue to take preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to you."
The Health Department has already vaccinated more than 11,000 residents this week at two clinics. More than 8,000 doses were given to residents ages 65 and older Monday, and more than 3,000 first doses went to educators Tuesday.
Second doses for residents 73 and older will be given Thursday, and another clinic Friday will be held for people ages 65 and older. Both will be held at Speedway Village, near Park Boulevard and Van Dorn Street.
Also Wednesday, the Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in the county in nearly two weeks, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized. That's the first death in March and the 222nd overall.
The department reported 62 new cases Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized dropped to 16, which is the lowest it's been since last summer.
