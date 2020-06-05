First case of coronavirus-related inflammatory disease in children reported in Nebraska

The boy was later flown to Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, where he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 related syndrome.

Faudoa underwent various treatments, including open heart surgery and being put on a ventilator, but has begun to recover, the GoFundMe page in his name reported on June 2.

The illness and treatments left the boy weak and in need of intense rehab before he can return home to Dawson County.

"On a very positive note, he has tested negative with covid!" the page states.

More than 80% of the lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in the Two Rivers Public Health District originate in Dawson County, Eschliman said.

The health department's dashboard records 835 total cases in the county, where many, including immigrants from Central America, Southeast Asia and Africa, are employed at meatpacking plants.

Eschliman said the district would continue its investigation into the case.

"So many things we're encountering are new, so we're building the bridge as we walk on it to some extent," he said.

