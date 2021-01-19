 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First arena mass vaccination event targeted for Lincoln health care workers
View Comments
breaking featured

First arena mass vaccination event targeted for Lincoln health care workers

{{featured_button_text}}
Arena exterior

Pinnacle Bank Arena will be the site of a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

 Journal Star file photo

Correction

A previous version of the story was updated with clarification that Friday's event was for health care workers.

A CHI Health official said Tuesday that the health system is partnering with Lincoln-based Bryan Health to bring a mass vaccination clinic to Pinnacle Bank Arena this week.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said the event is planned for Friday.

While Ward initially said the clinic would be open for the public and be for people in Phase 1B, city leaders later clarified it is not open to the public and is for health workers in Phase 1A.

Phase 1B includes those 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions and essential workers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City officials were expected to discuss more details about Friday's vaccination event and plans for public vaccinations Tuesday afternoon at the mayor's weekly COVID-19 news conference.

Age change could mean COVID-19 vaccinations take longer in Nebraska

CHI Health said it also will have three vaccination locations in the Omaha area but specific sites have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Nebraska pushing people 65-plus up on vaccination priority list
Hundreds of Lincoln health care workers get second round of COVID-19 vaccine

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to avoid screen time headaches while working from home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News