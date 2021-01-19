First arena mass vaccination event targeted for Lincoln health care workers

A CHI Health official said Tuesday that the health system is partnering with Lincoln-based Bryan Health to bring a mass vaccination clinic to Pinnacle Bank Arena this week.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said the event is planned for Friday.

While Ward initially said the clinic would be open for the public and be for people in Phase 1B, city leaders later clarified it is not open to the public and is for health workers in Phase 1A.

Phase 1B includes those 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions and essential workers.

City officials were expected to discuss more details about Friday's vaccination event and plans for public vaccinations Tuesday afternoon at the mayor's weekly COVID-19 news conference.

CHI Health said it also will have three vaccination locations in the Omaha area but specific sites have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

