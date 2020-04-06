Fauci says Ricketts 'doing a very good job' fighting virus

In Hall County, the number of COVID-19 cases grew to 62 on Monday.

Ricketts once again noted that April is going to be a challenging month, when the virus is expected to peak in the state.

"The data indicates that our plan is working," he said, "but we will make any changes that are needed" as the month unfolds.

"We will take other measures if we need to," he said.

While encouraging separation, Ricketts said, "we want people to go outside and get exercise, but keep the social distancing guidelines."

Ricketts used the briefing to deliver the message that conditions requiring stay-at-home restrictions can lead to increased domestic violence and asked Nebraskans to be aware of that and "look out for our neighbors."

The governor encouraged Nebraskans to take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in the May 12 primary election and urged them to respond to the 2020 federal census form, which they can do online.

Ricketts said he will participate in another televised town-hall program Thursday on NET and NET Radio, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

