Farmer who got COVID-19 wishes he had gotten vaccine

Quentin Bowen believes the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and he believes it works. But because of a lack of time and some other circumstances, he didn't get it when it became available.

The 41-year-old farmer from Richardson County was busy on the farm — planting soybeans and tending to his hogs. He had also dodged the virus back in November when his wife and daughter had it and figured he was less at risk now with cases waning.

"I guess I thought I had time," he said.

But time wasn't on his side.

On May 15, right in the middle of planting season for his several thousand acres of soybeans, Bowen started feeling ill.

He said it started as chills in the afternoon. He went to bed early and woke up around 11 p.m. with a fever of almost 103.

At that point, Bowen figured he might have COVID-19.

He isolated himself, rested, took Tylenol and drank plenty of fluids, but after a couple of days, he didn't feel any better, so he called a local health clinic.

The staff at the clinic told him he should get tested for COVID-19, but they also told him there wasn't anything they could do for him if he did have it. So he stayed home.