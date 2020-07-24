Family caregivers sought for online focus groups

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Administration for Community Living (ACL) seeks volunteers to participate in focus groups to shed light on the experiences and needs of individuals who are supporting older adults or people with disabilities of any age.

Each participant will receive compensation of $100 at the conclusion of the discussion.

Sometimes an individual might need caregiving help from a family member or friend. He/she might need help with rides to doctor appointments, other care and treatment, medications, preparing meals, and providing support, supervision and personal care such as bathing or dressing and more.

When older adults or people of any age with long-term support needs, or parents of children of any age with unique health care needs or a disability require assistance, it often falls to family members, friends or others to provide that assistance.