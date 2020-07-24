Family caregivers sought for online focus groups

The Administration for Community Living (ACL) seeks volunteers to participate in focus groups to shed light on the experiences and needs of individuals who are supporting older adults or people with disabilities of any age.
Each participant will receive compensation of $100 at the conclusion of the discussion.
Sometimes an individual might need caregiving help from a family member or friend. He/she might need help with rides to doctor appointments, other care and treatment, medications, preparing meals, and providing support, supervision and personal care such as bathing or dressing and more.
When older adults or people of any age with long-term support needs, or parents of children of any age with unique health care needs or a disability require assistance, it often falls to family members, friends or others to provide that assistance.
People who help in this way are sometimes called "family caregivers" because they assist someone at no cost to the person receiving the care. An informal caregiver could be someone who is caring for an aging spouse or parent who needs help with personal care such as bathing and dressing, or who requires supervision due to Alzheimer's disease. They can also be parents caring for young children with disabilities, or assisting an adult of any age with health care needs or disabilities.
The dates and times for the focus groups are noted below. ACL is looking for:
* Someone who is currently providing (or previously provided) assistance to an older family member or close friend -- July 28, 29, 30 and Aug. 4 from 6-7 p.m. Central Time.
* Parents who are currently supporting a young child or an adult child with a unique health care need or a disability -- Aug. 5 and 6, from 6-7 p.m.
What does participating involve?
Using web-based communication technologies, participants will respond to a series of questions posed by staff from the University of Massachusetts and Community Catalyst, and discuss their caregiving experiences, needs and recommendations for ways to strengthen support to families and family caregivers.
If you are interested, call 310-306-6866 and ask for study number 19086.
