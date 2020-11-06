Family Caregivers Month activities set

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition is planning several virtual sessions to celebrate Nebraska family caregivers during November, which is National Family Caregivers Month.

The Coalition has recognized and honored Nebraska family caregivers annually for a number of years with proclamations presented at the Capitol, complete with a ceremony tying ribbons on a caregiver tree on the Capitol grounds and a luncheon at the Governor’s mansion. Due to health mandates aimed at preventing the coronavirus, this year's event will go virtual.

The sessions will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 with a virtual caregiver proclamation signing. Gov. Pete Ricketts will read and sign the proclamation for family caregivers, Sen. Anna Wishart will speak about state legislative issues concerning family caregivers, and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will speak about federal legislation concerning family caregivers.

"We are honored to have them come together," said Suzy Campbell, co-chair of the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition. "We are also anticipating having a number of caregivers share a few sentences about their caregiving journey."

To register for this Zoom session, go to https://go.unl.edu/caregiver-proclamation.