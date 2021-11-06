Families get 'sense of security' as children get first doses of vaccine at Lincoln clinic

There was no hesitation in Eva Ayala, a mother of five, when the opportunity finally came for her youngest children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking Saturday, the first day children ages 5-11 could get vaccinated in Lincoln, Ayala described her family's scary and traumatic experience last December when the coronavirus spread into their home. Now, she feels relief knowing all of her children are vaccinated.
"My 10- and 7-year-old are the youngest of our five children in our household, and they are the last ones to be vaccinated," she said. "We knew we were still carrying that risk that we could come into the house with COVID and spread it to them, and they weren’t going to have that sense of security that they were vaccinated."
Officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said more than 1,600 children had registered for the first large-scale vaccination clinic for kids, held Saturday at Lincoln High School.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11 earlier in the week.
"It's great that we're able to provide a safe and effective vaccine for them. It's really important to protect their health and the health of their loved ones," said Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director.
Health officials in Nebraska predicted that there would be 64,000 initial doses of the vaccine available for children.
That allocation is enough to cover nearly 35% of the 186,200 Nebraska children who fall in that age group, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, officials say nearly 69% of all residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Kim White, a Lincoln pediatrician, highly recommends all children within the age range now eligible receive the vaccine.
"The risk to COVID-19 is high, and is much higher than the risk of COVID-19 vaccination," she said "So, at the end of the day, the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to keep our kids healthy."
White's 5-year-old daughter received her initial dose of the vaccine Saturday.
She said her advice to families is to do their research and get everyone eligible the vaccine as soon as possible.
"There are very minimal side effects, in fact no serious side effects," White said. "The most common side effect for our kids is a little pain and redness at the site of injection."
Other side effects may include headache, fever and body aches, and can last up to two days after vaccination. However, side effects are most common after the second dose, she said.
In addition to the mass vaccination clinics scheduled, vaccines will soon be available for children through local pharmacies, pediatrician offices and community health centers.
Children are encouraged to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after waiting 21 days, which for those who got their first shots Saturday comes just after Thanksgiving and in time for the holiday season.
"This is just another way for us to get back to normalcy and have our children be children again," Ayala said.
Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com