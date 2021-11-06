Families get 'sense of security' as children get first doses of vaccine at Lincoln clinic

There was no hesitation in Eva Ayala, a mother of five, when the opportunity finally came for her youngest children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking Saturday, the first day children ages 5-11 could get vaccinated in Lincoln, Ayala described her family's scary and traumatic experience last December when the coronavirus spread into their home. Now, she feels relief knowing all of her children are vaccinated.

"My 10- and 7-year-old are the youngest of our five children in our household, and they are the last ones to be vaccinated," she said. "We knew we were still carrying that risk that we could come into the house with COVID and spread it to them, and they weren’t going to have that sense of security that they were vaccinated."

Officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said more than 1,600 children had registered for the first large-scale vaccination clinic for kids, held Saturday at Lincoln High School.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11 earlier in the week.

"It's great that we're able to provide a safe and effective vaccine for them. It's really important to protect their health and the health of their loved ones," said Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director.