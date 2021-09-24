Fall prevention classes begin Oct. 5 at Eastmont Towers

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to participate in fall prevention workshops Oct. 5 through Nov. 16. The program, “Stepping On – Building Confidence and Reducing Falls,” is offered from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastmont Towers, 6305 O St.

A contribution of $4 per class is suggested to help cover program costs. Preregistration is required by calling Aging Partners at 402-441-7575. The "Stepping On" program was developed by Dr. Lindy Clemson of Sydney, Australia, to help older adults learn to prevent falls.

Karen O’Hara of Aging Partners Health and Fitness said the workshops will help participants identify why they fall and learn to prevent falls with strength and balance exercises, home safety suggestions, proper footwear and a medication review. She said participants will leave with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence. Research has shown that people who complete the workshop reduce their rate of falling by over 30%.

For more information about Aging Partners, see aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

