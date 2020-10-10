Fall marching band showcase celebrates success of Lincoln band students amid pandemic

Stephanie Morrow attended the North Star performance to watch her daughter, a freshman in the band, perform. She said her daughter has been enjoying band so far, but she also doesn't know what it's like in a normal year.

"She loves it because it's her first experience," Morrow said.

Morrow also said it was nice that the event was being livestreamed, so her daughter's grandparents in Florida could tune in for the performance.

Jess Wagner said she was happy to be able to attend the performance but wished there were more of them. Band has been hard for her children, a freshman and senior at North Star this year.

"I would say they probably don't enjoy it as much," she said. "But they love band and they wouldn't have given up the opportunity to be here."

While it wasn't the annual event the district is used to hosting, Nielsen said he was glad to still have an event focused solely on Lincoln's high school marching bands.