Fall marching band showcase celebrates success of Lincoln band students amid pandemic

On cue, members of the Lincoln North Star marching band lowered their masks, raised their instruments and began playing their first tune.
They were one of eight Lincoln high school marching bands to perform Saturday at Seacrest Field during the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Showcase. The event was held in place of the annual LPS Marching Band Invitational, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While bands were not scored, the event still served as a way for the students to showcase what they have been working on. Clinicians provided feedback of the bands' performances, said Lance Nielsen, the district's music curriculum specialist.
"What's unique about marching band is that we are a class during the day, so we're not really an extracurricular," he said. "So this is kind of their way of having their end-of-the-quarter assessment."
Parents and grandparents trickled in throughout to the day to watch the performances.
The annual invitational usually has bands play every 15 minutes, but this year's showcase moved that to one band an hour. That allowed each band to play a longer 30-minute show and give time for one audience to clear out before the other arrived, Nielsen said.
Every other row of bleachers was blocked off to allow for physical distancing, and attendees were required to wear masks.
"We're basically following the same protocols as we've done for all football games here at Seacrest Field," Nielsen said.
The event was also livestreamed so that family members not in Lincoln or who weren't able to make it could still watch the performances, Nielsen said.
The marching band season has looked different for Lincoln high schools since preparation started over the summer. Alyssa Wilhelm, band director at Lincoln Southeast High School, said summer band camp looked a lot different this year. Instead of having all students for eight hours throughout the week, smaller groups were brought in for smaller time increments.
Now that the season has started, the band is able to perform at football games, but the added layer of masks and bell covers for instruments has also been something they've had to adjust to, Wilhelm said.
Despite the challenges, she said the season has been going well and her students are excited to be able to continue making music. She said her students were excited to get to perform at Saturday's event, since it felt a little more like the contests they were used to having in the fall.
"Doing something like this, it makes it feel a little more normal," she said. "It's a Saturday in October, which we're all used to having our Saturdays in October be marching band things, and so the kids are really excited for today."
Stephanie Morrow attended the North Star performance to watch her daughter, a freshman in the band, perform. She said her daughter has been enjoying band so far, but she also doesn't know what it's like in a normal year.
"She loves it because it's her first experience," Morrow said.
Morrow also said it was nice that the event was being livestreamed, so her daughter's grandparents in Florida could tune in for the performance.
Jess Wagner said she was happy to be able to attend the performance but wished there were more of them. Band has been hard for her children, a freshman and senior at North Star this year.
"I would say they probably don't enjoy it as much," she said. "But they love band and they wouldn't have given up the opportunity to be here."
While it wasn't the annual event the district is used to hosting, Nielsen said he was glad to still have an event focused solely on Lincoln's high school marching bands.
"We wanted to give an opportunity for our students to perform, that's why they are in music," he said. "This is just for marching bands to be highlighted, and we felt that was very important for our students, because they've been working hard and they've had to make a lot of adjustments as we all have had to do this year. And we just want to acknowledge their hard work and their commitment to the art of marching band."
