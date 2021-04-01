Fairbury man up and walking after Nebraska Medicine doctors replace COVID-damaged lungs

Even though many of Immink's COVID-19 symptoms resolved, the disease ravaged his lungs, and he could not breathe on his own.

Johnson said by that point, Immink was considered to have end-stage lung disease, and was likely headed for a nursing home, where he would spend the rest of his life on a ventilator.

Immink's only chance for a fairly normal life would be a lung transplant, so Johnson contacted Dr. Heather Strah, a transplant pulmonologist with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

“Jake’s case was incredibly unique,” Strah said. “He was both sick and well at the same time. He had recovered from all of his severe COVID symptoms but was left with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, which meant without a transplant, he would’ve been hospitalized on a ventilator for the rest of his life.”

Strah said that very few people who get as sick as Immink survive.

But he was a fighter, she said, which is why doctors thought he could be a good candidate for a lung transplant.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has done nearly four dozen lung transplants since the program started in 2015, but they are usually done for people who have been struggling with chronic lung disease for years.