Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses

The risk of disease transmission can be high even for someone wearing a mask if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 who is not wearing a mask, Johnson said.

If the sick person is the one wearing a mask, the rate of transmission drops considerably, and if both people are wearing masks, the rate is very low. Johnson said some studies have estimated the chance of transmission when both people are wearing masks is less than 2%.

He called everyone who goes out in the community and wears a mask "heroic."

"Everybody has to assume that they are an asymptomatic carrier," Johnson said. "You’ve got to be able to protect the other people in the room.”

The extent to which Lincoln residents faithfully continue to maintain social distancing, wear face masks, frequently wash their hands, limit their travel and disinfect high-touch surfaces in the coming months will prove lifestyle changes are as important as any directed health measure, Gaylor Baird said.

"The degree to which we adhere to these personal prevention measures will determine the degree to which we help save lives and livelihoods," she said.

Earlier Friday, Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich echoed the mayor's sentiment.