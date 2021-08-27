F Street Tunnel Project, the art of neighborhood health

When the festival moved to South Salt Creek, the neighborhood organization worked with the nonprofit, talking with local residents, businesses, churches and schools to determine a project that could benefit all, and the F Street Tunnel Project was born. Scheduled to begin in 2020, the process was interrupted by the pandemic, but returned full strength this August.

F Street Tunnel Project - For the South Salt Creek neighborhood, the F Street Tunnel offers one of the only safe passages across train tracks on Third Street. Lighting in the tunnel was insufficient -- the ceiling was peeling and leaking, the mural inside was faded, retaining walls were crumbling, and landscaping around it was overgrown. All these factors made for an unsafe passage for kids walking to and from Park Middle School and for residents walking in the neighborhood. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln sought sponsors for the extensive repairs and artists to create a new a mural. BNSF Railway, Walmart and the Lincoln Community Foundation stepped forward to provide funding. Cascade Cabinets & Flooring, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln staff and AmeriCorps members provided some of the labor. After this year’s “Streets Alive!” Lincoln Parks and Recreation will take on the task of taming the landscaping.