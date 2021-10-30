Experts stress importance of boosters as more older vaccinated people are dying from COVID-19

A booster shot is recommended after two months for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Both Trapp and Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, pointed out that it is still predominantly people over age 65 and those with serious health conditions who have especially troubling vaccine breakthrough cases.

That's borne out in the numbers from Bryan, which show that as of Wednesday there were only two vaccinated patients in intensive care — both over the age of 75 — and none on ventilators. Among the 12 vaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 this month in Lancaster County, all but one were older than 70.

While Lawler said it's likely that those over age 65 are seeing some decreased effectiveness of their vaccines, he also pointed out that because that age group is so highly vaccinated, it becomes more and more likely that cases will be in vaccinated people. In Lancaster County, for instance, more than 90% of all residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated.

Even with the increase in hospitalizations among vaccinated people, Lawler said he's still confident the vaccines are doing their job in preventing serious disease.