Events to raise funds for Parkinson’s Foundation chapter

To honor Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April, two separate events in Lincoln will raise awareness and funds for the Heartland Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation.

First, there will be a doubles only, double-elimination Cornhole tournament Saturday, April 17 at South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Boulevard.

Registration is $20 per team and is open at https://rb.gy/jrywo8. You can also register on-site the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. Play begins at 10 a.m. To learn more, visit https://fb.me/e/cJuAGbRaf.

Then on Friday, April 30, the Zipline Tasting, Virtual Brewery Tour and Q&A will raise funds to support the Heartland Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation. Tickets are $25, and registration for the event is now open at https://rb.gy/eth6g9. For your payment/donation, you will receive a six pack of Cloudlifter Hazy IPA beer from Zipline, which you can either pick up or have delivered to you (Lincoln only delivery).