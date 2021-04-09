Events to raise funds for Parkinson’s Foundation chapter

To honor Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April, two separate events in Lincoln will raise awareness and funds for the Heartland Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation.
First, there will be a doubles only, double-elimination Cornhole tournament Saturday, April 17 at South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Boulevard.
Registration is $20 per team and is open at https://rb.gy/jrywo8. You can also register on-site the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. Play begins at 10 a.m. To learn more, visit https://fb.me/e/cJuAGbRaf.
Then on Friday, April 30, the Zipline Tasting, Virtual Brewery Tour and Q&A will raise funds to support the Heartland Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation. Tickets are $25, and registration for the event is now open at https://rb.gy/eth6g9. For your payment/donation, you will receive a six pack of Cloudlifter Hazy IPA beer from Zipline, which you can either pick up or have delivered to you (Lincoln only delivery).
On event day April 30, participants will be sent a Zoom link to the virtual brewery tour. You’ll be led through magical, virtual ways to the Zipline Brewery where Certified Cicerone Craig Reier will host a tour of the brewery while talking about the Cloudlifter brew. Time will be available to ask Craig questions about the beer, other beers and Zipline’s brewing process. For more details, visit https://fb.me/e/Y0b3p0DW.
The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.
For more information or questions about either event, contact Brian Reetz at 402-525-7026 or briangreetz@gmail.com.