Event returns to benefit SCIP program

Winning the 1-mile Fun Run was a family affair. Easton Zastrow won in 5:27. Second place winner was Lilah Zastrow, and third place went to Gage Zastrow. A list of the top 10 finishers can be found on the SCIP website.

“We may need to consider adding ‘Kick’ to the name of the event, as it felt like we kicked off summer this year,” said Kelly Madcharo, director of SCIP. “It was great to see so many families out enjoying the evening after the restrictions of the past year. This event helps increase the visibility of SCIP and other agencies and businesses in our community who are ready and willing to assist youth and families with needed services and resources.”