Event returns to benefit SCIP program

A hot, sunny evening welcomed those participating in Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run, an annual fundraiser benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership.
SCIP works with schools in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska by providing tools and resources to address behavioral health issues that impact children, adolescents and their families.
This year’s event, which returned after a one-year absence due to the pandemic, took place June 4 at Antelope Park, featuring a 1-mile Fun Run.
Before and after the fun run, participants visited booths of sponsors and local nonprofit organizations to be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by local businesses. Contributing businesses included Walmart, Adventure Golf, Arby’s, Baker’s Candies, Bobby’s Dancewear, Bright Lights, Chick Fil-A, Cold Stone Creamery, Corky Canvas, Cupcakes & More, Dairy Queen, Drury Inns, EZ-Go, Famous Footwear, Flagship Commons, Freddy’s, Hobby Town, Jersey Mike’s, Lincoln Escape Room, Lost in Fun, Nebraska State Fair, Omaha Storm Chasers, Paint Yourself Silly, Papio Fun Park, Pizza Ranch, Raising Cane’s, Runza, Slim Chickens, Sonic, Sun Valley Lanes, Swimtastic, Taco Inn, Tiger Rock Academy and Warm Cookie Company.
Julie’s Hot Dogs’ “Dog Sled” food truck served up an array of gourmet hot dogs. The Cookie Company, Colby Ridge and Eileen’s Cookies donated cookies and popcorn for the event, and Norland Pure provided the hottest commodity of the night, bottled water.
Winning the 1-mile Fun Run was a family affair. Easton Zastrow won in 5:27. Second place winner was Lilah Zastrow, and third place went to Gage Zastrow. A list of the top 10 finishers can be found on the SCIP website.
“We may need to consider adding ‘Kick’ to the name of the event, as it felt like we kicked off summer this year,” said Kelly Madcharo, director of SCIP. “It was great to see so many families out enjoying the evening after the restrictions of the past year. This event helps increase the visibility of SCIP and other agencies and businesses in our community who are ready and willing to assist youth and families with needed services and resources.”
Family Health & Wellness Center P.C. was the event’s Title sponsor. Finish Line sponsors were B107.3, Nebraska Mental Health Centers, Nelnet, Union Bank and Trust, and Sam’s Club.
Hydration Station sponsors were Bryan Health, Cornhusker Bank, Radcliffe Gilbertson, and Brady and Unico. Mile Marker Sponsors were Bizco, Casey’s General Store, Complete Children’s Health and CHI-St. Elizabeth.
Organizations participating in the event were Big Brothers Big Sisters-Lincoln, CASA for Lancaster County, Community Action Head Start, El Centro de las Americas, Lancaster Prevention Coalition, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry, Malone Center, Mourning Hope Grief Center, Nebraska Mental Health Centers, Nebraska Walleye Association Kids Fishing Clinics, Stepping Stones, Tobacco Free Lancaster County, Voices of Hope and Xceed Chiropractic & Wellness.
SCIP is a program that brings together families, school and the community to support student behavioral and emotional health. SCIP’s mission is to provide an effective prevention and early intervention process for youth with behavioral health concerns so they may achieve healthy, productive lives.
For more information on(SCIP, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call 402-327-6843.