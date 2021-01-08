Erroneously reported Douglas County COVID-19 deaths cause state total to spike

A number of Douglas County deaths were mistakenly reported as COVID-19 related deaths on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, causing the state's death total to spike by 108 on Thursday.

The Douglas County Health Department had received a list of deaths from the state of people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19, to review, it said in a news release. The intent was to confirm that, while they may have had the disease at one time, it was not their cause of death and was not listed on their death certificates.

Due to human error, those deaths were mistakenly entered into the state system as COVID-19 related deaths. The Health Department is in the process of correcting that error.

In Douglas County, deaths are only reported as COVID-19 related when the attending physician or the county coroner lists COVID-19 as the primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death, and there is a positive COVID-19 test on record, the release said.

