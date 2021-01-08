 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erroneously reported Douglas County COVID-19 deaths cause state total to spike
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Erroneously reported Douglas County COVID-19 deaths cause state total to spike

{{featured_button_text}}

A number of Douglas County deaths were mistakenly reported as COVID-19 related deaths on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, causing the state's death total to spike by 108 on Thursday.

The Douglas County Health Department had received a list of deaths from the state of people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19, to review, it said in a news release. The intent was to confirm that, while they may have had the disease at one time, it was not their cause of death and was not listed on their death certificates.

Due to human error, those deaths were mistakenly entered into the state system as COVID-19 related deaths. The Health Department is in the process of correcting that error.

In Douglas County, deaths are only reported as COVID-19 related when the attending physician or the county coroner lists COVID-19 as the primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death, and there is a positive COVID-19 test on record, the release said.

Hundreds of Lincoln health care workers get second round of COVID-19 vaccine
Watch now: Lancaster County virus risk dial remains red as infection rate, hospitalizations still concerning
City Hall: Contractors helped clear Lincoln side streets 15 hours earlier in recent snowstorm

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases
Education

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Of the 14 positive cases of COVID-19 LPS has identified since the start of school, two have affected sports teams, resulting in large numbers of team members have to self-quarantine.

+3
Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Theater
editor's pick

Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination rate will take 3 years to reach herd immunity