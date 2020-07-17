Dr. Bleicher to present at caregiver education meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Bob Bleicher, medical director at HoriSun Hospice in Lincoln, will present a webinar on palliative and hospice care during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Bleicher has practiced medicine in Lincoln for over 30 years and has provided over 20 years of medical direction. He has strong beliefs in compassionate care with attention to patients' and families' physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs. He is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine, internal medicine and pulmonary medicine.

The monthly caregiver education meetings were canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in June via Zoom.

Register for this Zoom meeting by contacting Becca Henry at bhenry@horisunhospice.com or 402-540-1320.

