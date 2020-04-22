Dozens of City Mission clients are now sleeping at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln

The $11 million Kinetic Sports Complex got its occupancy permit March 19 and had been scheduled to host volleyball tournaments the last two weekends in March. It now cannot host any practices or tournaments until at least June 1.
Unable to fulfill its original purpose of hosting youth volleyball and basketball games, the athletic facility on West O Street has found a new purpose.
When developer Sam Manzitto Jr. heard about the People's City Mission’s need for additional temporary shelter, he reached out to Pastor Tom Barber to help alleviate overcrowding at the mission.
Maintaining 6 feet of space at the crowded mission is nearly impossible, and the organization was in need of more room to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.
So Manzitto offered up the facility as a place for clients of the mission to sleep. Nightly, about 40 people sleep in the 78,500-square-foot sports complex. Staff from the mission are on site each night as the residents seek shelter from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. The facility will be used for residents of the mission until May 29.
“We built the Kinetic Sports Complex for the community to enjoy," Manzitto said. "While this is not the intended use long term, Lincoln is still seeing a benefit from the facility, and we’re honored to be able to help in the fight against the spread of this virus."
