Douglas County reports new coronavirus death, state's 95th
Douglas County reports new coronavirus death, state's 95th

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious. 

Douglas County has regained the top spot on the state's tally of COVID-19 cases with 1,440, reporting 147 new cases and another death. 

The Douglas County Health Department reported a man in his 60s with COVID-19 has died, the county's 18th death from the disease. Officials said they are not aware of any underlying health conditions he had. 

The Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 547 total cases in Lancaster County and 7,831 in the state. Nebraska has 95 deaths to date.

Some areas of the state have already relaxed some restrictions, and Lancaster County will follow Monday with new measures that will allow restaurant dining rooms to operate at 50% capacity, with other guidelines.

Beauty and nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and body art establishments can open while maintaining the 10-person rule, with employees and customers wearing masks. Childcare facilities will be allowed to have up to 15 children per room.

