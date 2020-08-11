Don't require tests for employees to return to work, Bryan doctor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan Health doctor said Tuesday that businesses should not require employees with COVID-19 to have a negative test before returning to work.

Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection prevention for Bryan Medical Center, said most people with a positive test result should be able to return to work within 10 days of their onset of symptoms or 10 days of their test result and not be at risk of passing on the virus.

Nora said that while employers who want their employees tested before returning to work are "well intentioned," the "testing to return to work" strategy is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are a couple of reasons for that, he said. One is that testing uses up supplies that sometimes are not readily available. While Bryan currently has adequate testing supplies, they become harder to get when cases surge in other parts of the country.

The other is that tests aren't always that reliable, Nora said, because they detect both live and dead virus. That means someone can continue to test positive two or three months after their symptoms have resolved and at a point at which they pose no infectious risk to others.