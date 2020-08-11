You are the owner of this article.
Don't require tests for employees to return to work, Bryan doctor says
Don't require tests for employees to return to work, Bryan doctor says

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Most people should be able to return to work within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 test as long as their symptoms have improved, said Dr. Jim Nora of Bryan Medical Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A Bryan Health doctor said Tuesday that businesses should not require employees with COVID-19 to have a negative test before returning to work.

Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection prevention for Bryan Medical Center, said most people with a positive test result should be able to return to work within 10 days of their onset of symptoms or 10 days of their test result and not be at risk of passing on the virus.

Nora said that while employers who want their employees tested before returning to work are "well intentioned," the "testing to return to work" strategy is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are a couple of reasons for that, he said. One is that testing uses up supplies that sometimes are not readily available. While Bryan currently has adequate testing supplies, they become harder to get when cases surge in other parts of the country.

The other is that tests aren't always that reliable, Nora said, because they detect both live and dead virus. That means someone can continue to test positive two or three months after their symptoms have resolved and at a point at which they pose no infectious risk to others.

He said the CDC recommendation is that after 10 days, if people have been without a fever for at least 24 hours and their symptoms are better -- they do not have to be gone -- "then you are good to go and you don't need to worry about posing a risk to others."

That being said, Nora said, it's still a good idea to have employees in the workplace wear masks, which he called "a tremendous way to mitigate risk."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

