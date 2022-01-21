Don't go to ER for COVID-19 test, Nebraska hospital officials say

Local and state hospital officials are asking people not to go to hospital emergency rooms just to get a COVID-19 test.

Bryan Health said Friday that it has seen an increase in people showing up to its two emergency departments to get tested.

"Please remember, DO NOT use emergency department locations to obtain a COVID-19 test if you are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.," Bryan said in a news release. "Only utilize emergency department locations if you are experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high fever, chest pain or shortness of breath."

Lincoln has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than 4,400 recorded last week and more than 2,800 so far this week as of Thursday. Testing options also have been limited the past couple of days by the closure of the Nomi Health testing site at Gateway Mall, the city's largest, because of the cold weather.

The problem appears to be more widespread than just Lincoln.

The Nebraska Hospital Association also on Friday encouraged people to stay away from the hospital unless they are severely ill.