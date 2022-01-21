 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't go to ER for COVID-19 test, Nebraska hospital officials say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Don't go to ER for COVID-19 test, Nebraska hospital officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID testing, 12.28

Cars line up at Nomi Health's COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall last month.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The omicron variant continued to drive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska to levels never before seen during the pandemic, and now hospitalizations are sharply rising, too.

Local and state hospital officials are asking people not to go to hospital emergency rooms just to get a COVID-19 test.

Bryan Health said Friday that it has seen an increase in people showing up to its two emergency departments to get tested.

"Please remember, DO NOT use emergency department locations to obtain a COVID-19 test if you are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.," Bryan said in a news release. "Only utilize emergency department locations if you are experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high fever, chest pain or shortness of breath."

Lincoln has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than 4,400 recorded last week and more than 2,800 so far this week as of Thursday. Testing options also have been limited the past couple of days by the closure of the Nomi Health testing site at Gateway Mall, the city's largest, because of the cold weather.

The problem appears to be more widespread than just Lincoln.

The Nebraska Hospital Association also on Friday encouraged people to stay away from the hospital unless they are severely ill.

“Due to the high demands on our hospital emergency rooms, we highly recommend you visit your nearest urgent care if you have mild symptoms,” Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said in the release. “If you have a cold and you’re simply looking for a COVID-19 test, your primary medical provider or nearest urgent care are better options for this need.”

Nordquist pointed out that the law requires emergency room staff to provide medical care to anyone who seeks it, even if they do not require treatment.

COVID-19 testing numbers have declined this week in Nebraska. Last week, testing centers and health facilities performed at least 20,000 tests on every weekday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard. This week, that number was reached only once, on Monday.

Also on Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three people had died of COVID, including a vaccinated man in his 90s and a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60, who were not vaccinated. It brings the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 382.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lancaster County
After Bryan makes changes, here's updated info on where to get a COVID test in Lincoln
Study: Lancaster County fared well on pandemic response

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News