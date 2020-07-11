Donations needed to hold youth shows for 150th edition of Lancaster County Super Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Lancaster County Super Fair will be vastly different than in past years, with no attractions and a focus on youth competitions that will happen both online and in person.

In order to pay for modifications that will allow the hybrid-format shows to go on safely during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lancaster Event Center is seeking $34,000 in donations to cover unforeseen expenses.

The donations will help cover the cost of disinfectants, masks for staff, volunteers and exhibitors, software to allow participants to show their projects online, additional cleaning staff and Plexiglas barriers. They will also support livestreaming events to share with the public and other friends and family members who are not allowed or able to attend the fair in person.

“The remaining fair will be very different,” said Amy Dickerson, managing director at the event center. “You’ve got to imagine the judges will have to click on each video and photo, and in-person, judges will not touch the animals.”