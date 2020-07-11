Donations needed to hold youth shows for 150th edition of Lancaster County Super Fair

The 2020 Lancaster County Super Fair will be vastly different than in past years, with no attractions and a focus on youth competitions that will happen both online and in person.
In order to pay for modifications that will allow the hybrid-format shows to go on safely during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lancaster Event Center is seeking $34,000 in donations to cover unforeseen expenses.
The donations will help cover the cost of disinfectants, masks for staff, volunteers and exhibitors, software to allow participants to show their projects online, additional cleaning staff and Plexiglas barriers. They will also support livestreaming events to share with the public and other friends and family members who are not allowed or able to attend the fair in person.
“The remaining fair will be very different,” said Amy Dickerson, managing director at the event center. “You’ve got to imagine the judges will have to click on each video and photo, and in-person, judges will not touch the animals.”
In honor of the fair’s 150th anniversary, the Super Fair Safety Fundraiser is trying to reach its goal with 150 $150 donations, 15 $250 donations and 15 $500 donations. Smaller donations will also be accepted, and those interested in donating can get more information online at superfair.org/get-involved/donate or by calling 402-441-1828.
The event center has taken a big revenue hit since being forced to close in mid-March, Dickerson said. The facility does receive small property tax support at $1.20 per county citizen, but most county fairgrounds in the state receive $20 to $30 per resident annually.
More than 700 youths have registered to show more than 5,000 projects virtually and in person from July 30 to Aug. 2 at the Super Fair, with most non-animal entries submitted online.
“We expected exhibitor numbers to be down, but it should be pretty similar to last year, which is great,” Dickerson said.
Prizes will be distributed Aug. 7 to curtail any possible spread of the virus.
Although the fair will lack the concerts, games and carnival rides that many look forward to, it will continue the tradition of allowing youths an opportunity to be recognized for their hard work, Dickerson said.
“It’s kind of ironic that the fair’s 150th anniversary will look pretty similar to how the fair was 150 years ago, with a focus on youth shows," she said. “There were no rides or motorsports back then.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!