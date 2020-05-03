Don Walton: Meatpacking workers are people — just like us

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twenty years ago I took a deep dive into the plight of meatpacking workers in Nebraska.

Lots of trips to South Omaha; lots of time at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church a block off South 24th Street, where the workers had a pastor, an ally, an advocate and a friend, the Rev. Damian Zuerlein.

Lots of time with Sergio Sosa, who helped me make the contacts with workers that I could not have made on my own, lots of assistance from him as an interpreter for many interviews that identified workers only by their first names when their stories went to print.

Nighttime meetings at Our Lady of Guadalupe, where workers gathered to talk about trying to organize, seeking spiritual strength and camaraderie at the same time.

That church was a refuge and a beacon, true to the Catholic tradition of standing with the poor and the vulnerable.

It was a predominantly immigrant work force with virtually no power and some of the workers — perhaps many — were in the country illegally, seeking income that they could send back to support family members at home. And those workers were particularly powerless and at risk.

Sergio is still in the fight; he's now executive director of the Heartland Workers Center, which he formed in 2009.