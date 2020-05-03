You are the owner of this article.
Don Walton: Meatpacking workers are people — just like us
Don Walton: Meatpacking workers are people — just like us

Workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers earlier this month at the company's Camilla, Ga., poultry processing plant.

Twenty years ago I took a deep dive into the plight of meatpacking workers in Nebraska.

Lots of trips to South Omaha; lots of time at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church a block off South 24th Street, where the workers had a pastor, an ally, an advocate and a friend, the Rev. Damian Zuerlein.

Lots of time with Sergio Sosa, who helped me make the contacts with workers that I could not have made on my own, lots of assistance from him as an interpreter for many interviews that identified workers only by their first names when their stories went to print.

Nighttime meetings at Our Lady of Guadalupe, where workers gathered to talk about trying to organize, seeking spiritual strength and camaraderie at the same time.

That church was a refuge and a beacon, true to the Catholic tradition of standing with the poor and the vulnerable.

It was a predominantly immigrant work force with virtually no power and some of the workers — perhaps many — were in the country illegally, seeking income that they could send back to support family members at home. And those workers were particularly powerless and at risk.

Sergio is still in the fight; he's now executive director of the Heartland Workers Center, which he formed in 2009.

It's located on 24th Street, close to restaurants where we used to have lunch as he told me about his life and the lives of the Latino people who lived and worked in South Omaha, answering questions and helping clear a path to the next interviews and worker meetings.

There were threats when workers talked about organizing or joining a union; medical care for injuries often consisted only of aspirin and bandages; some workers returned to their homes across the border with lifelong injuries or impairments.

The packing plant workforce has changed some since then, adding people of different colors and immigrants from other lands to its Latino base. But not much else appears to have changed two decades later.

Mike Johanns was governor when the stories first appeared in print and he was emotionally, and perhaps spiritually, moved.

Johanns called to say that he and his administration were going to get engaged, and I remember sitting in a dark basement room in South Omaha one evening as the governor quietly and privately met with workers and listened to their stories.

Johanns ordered a probe of working conditions at the plants and directed his lieutenant governor to lead the investigation.

In the end, he created a meatpacking workers bill of rights that would be posted at all the processing plants so that workers at least understood that they had rights.

But two decades later, much — even most — seems to be the same.

Workers face a deadly threat today with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

They work shoulder to shoulder and across from one another on fast-moving production lines without any recognition or regard for the six-foot separation norm that shields and protects the rest of us.

And so the virus has swept through packing plants in Grand Island and Lexington and Dakota City and Madison and Hastings and Crete.

And perhaps in Omaha; we don't know yet because there is nothing but eerie silence coming from the big plants operating in South Omaha.

And President Donald Trump orders that the plants must remain open.

No. Matter. What.

They are essential, Trump said.

"Essential workers should be treated as essential human beings," Sosa said last week.

They are mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, somebody's children, somebody's friends.

Just like us.

* * *

Finishing up:

* State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says pandemic costs to Nebraska agriculture are estimated at $4 billion.

* Don Stenberg has written a book with an intriguing title: "Eavesdropping on Lucifer."

* Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is looking like a leader as she and the city confront and manage the coronavirus challenge.

* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has asked President Trump to award the Presidential Citizen's Medal to James Wilke of Columbus, who lost his life in last year's record flooding when he attempted to save a motorist who was stranded in the rising water by riding his tractor to the scene.

* The Nebraska State Education Association has endorsed Sen. Kate Bolz in her bid for the 1st District House seat, suggesting that her experience as a social worker, educator and advocate for public education and working families could "bring a fresh and needed perspective to Washington, D.C."

* A couple of weeks ago on my weekly trip to the grocery store, I saw only a few people wearing face masks. On Saturday, the store was crowded and everyone I saw was wearing a mask and keeping their distance.

* Stay safe.

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

