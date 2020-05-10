Don Walton: Coronavirus and the mail-in election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraskans are making the case this spring for vote by mail.

Voter participation in Tuesday's primary election appears to be off-the-charts as Nebraskans take advantage of the invitation and opportunity to vote by mail rather than show up at the polls while a demon is loose.

This is the first time I've ever voted by mail and it certainly wasn't as much fun, but it's easy and efficient and this year it's the safe way to participate in our democratic republic.

And this year is big, not so much at this moment in May, but we have a monumental decision to make in November. Anyone who doesn't vote in November is somebody who obviously doesn't care.

The big mail vote this spring also sends a message: If we want the fullest possible participation by those who do care, we ought to duplicate what happened this spring: Send a mail vote application opportunity to every registered voter in Nebraska from now on.

Opening up and increasing the vote has been turned into a partisan dispute nationally, generally supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans because there's a general consensus that it would advantage Democratic candidates.

That shouldn't be a concern in Nebraska.

And here's why: