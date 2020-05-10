Don Walton: Coronavirus and the mail-in election

Nebraskans are making the case this spring for vote by mail.
Voter participation in Tuesday's primary election appears to be off-the-charts as Nebraskans take advantage of the invitation and opportunity to vote by mail rather than show up at the polls while a demon is loose.
This is the first time I've ever voted by mail and it certainly wasn't as much fun, but it's easy and efficient and this year it's the safe way to participate in our democratic republic.
And this year is big, not so much at this moment in May, but we have a monumental decision to make in November. Anyone who doesn't vote in November is somebody who obviously doesn't care.
The big mail vote this spring also sends a message: If we want the fullest possible participation by those who do care, we ought to duplicate what happened this spring: Send a mail vote application opportunity to every registered voter in Nebraska from now on.
Opening up and increasing the vote has been turned into a partisan dispute nationally, generally supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans because there's a general consensus that it would advantage Democratic candidates.
That shouldn't be a concern in Nebraska.
And here's why:
Registered voters: 581,548 Republicans; 358,500 Democrats.
What the big mail vote this year might do is somewhat change the mix of voters, but the Republican advantage is so great that there should be no partisan fear in our state about opening this up and increasing voter participation.
It's also going to result in a quicker vote count — unless the president defunds the U.S. Postal Service, as he sometimes threatens to do.
* * *
The University of Nebraska's two-year freeze on student tuition rates, resident and nonresident, is bold.
Especially following elimination of any resident tuition charges for students whose family-adjusted gross incomes are at or below $60,000.
And at a time when the level of state funding support for the university is likely to be impacted by the economic devastation that the coronavirus has imposed.
The June meeting of the Board of Regents is when we find out how the university intends to adjust, secure and perhaps revise its future and then sail ahead.
Ted Carter appears to be a bold leader at a critical moment.
All hands on deck!
* * *
If Nebraskans, and other Americans, do not continue to practice social distancing when the economy begins to gradually open up, "this disease will come roaring back," Dr. Mark Rupp warned this past week.
Rupp is chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
People should continue to maintain at least six feet of physical separation, he said during a town hall appearance with Gov. Pete Ricketts on NET.
And people should wear masks in public settings, he said.
Meanwhile, the governor's directive that no more than 10 people gather together in Nebraska remains in effect.
"We are loosening things up slowly," the governor said.
"Small steps over time."
Expect social distancing rules "for the foreseeable future," Ricketts said.
One person who submitted a question through NET told the governor: "People are ready to revolt."
* * *
The White House guideline declaring that states should not begin to open up their economies until they have experienced a downward trajectory of coronavirus cases for 14 days was swiftly scrapped by President Donald Trump and many of the nation's governors.
In Nebraska and in Lincoln-Lancaster County, cases have been rising, but a number of state restrictions, including dining inside restaurants in Lincoln, will be lifted on Monday with inside dining limited.
The governor has aptly noted that highway deaths could be lowered to almost zero if speed limits were set at 5 mph, but that's not a choice that is made in living a normal life.
But it's also true that when we experience blizzards and floods and other danger, we close those highways until it's safe to proceed.
It's the governor's call and he remains in constant contact with UNMC.
My personal call will still be occasional curbside restaurant pickup, and I'm guessing that will be the majority call in Lincoln for awhile.
* * *
Finishing up:
*Following what appears to essentially be an extra-legal pardon of Michael Flynn for admitted crimes, it's obvious we need to rename the U.S. Department of Justice.
*The Ricketts administration has unveiled a series of new mother-friendly policies to assist state employees, including enhanced maternity benefits, designated rooms for nursing mothers, priority parking for expectant mothers and a pilot program to allow parents to bring children to work.
*When asked by Omaha congressional candidate Ann Ashford what advice he would give to a candidate during a conversation on Facebook, Bob Kerrey could not resist: "Learn how to answer a question other than the one that was asked."
*Ben Nelson and Kim Robak also participated in that conversation; all three have endorsed Ashford for the 2nd District Democratic congressional nomination.
*Hang in there, everyone.
