Don Walton: Coronavirus and packing plants and a welcome spring

Finishing up:

* The Washington Post, Page One: Union Bank in Lincoln, NE., shows the nation how it's done in becoming a national leader in processing small business loans under the new paycheck protection program. Thanks, Union Bank, for making us all look good out here. Great photos.

* The National Governors Association urges caution in reopening the states, pointing to a lack of sufficient testing to even measure the current coronavirus threat.

* In addition to Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, Janet Palmtag of Syracuse and Dennis Schaardt of Steinauer, whose names are on the May 12 primary election ballot, Mike Powers of Palmyra is an active write-in candidate in Legislative District 1.

* My eyes will be on primary results in District 43, where Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is being challenged by Tanya Storer of Whitman. Both are Republicans and they'll both be nominated and there are very sharp divisions already in play. Let's see who starts ahead on May 12 and by how much.