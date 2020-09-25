Don’t be foolish, avoid getting flu-ish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, flu season is upon us. If you’ve been “iffy” or lackadaisical about flu shots in the past, this is a good year to get motivated.

Lincoln has made some strides in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, thanks in part to the mask mandate and in part to milder weather that provides the opportunity to socialize safely outdoors. But now it’s flu season, and winter weather is on the horizon.

So what’s a body to do? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and major health experts offer some excellent information and advice.

What’s the duration of a flu “season”? Flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. Exact timing varies, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. It peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.

It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. With winter weather and fewer outdoor opportunities, as well as major holidays coming up, people can be tempted to let their guards down about recommended health measures like wearing a mask around members outside one’s household, in crowds (indoors and outdoors), and social distancing. That can make us more vulnerable to both COVID-19 and the flu.