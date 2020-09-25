Don’t be foolish, avoid getting flu-ish

As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, flu season is upon us. If you’ve been “iffy” or lackadaisical about flu shots in the past, this is a good year to get motivated.
Lincoln has made some strides in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, thanks in part to the mask mandate and in part to milder weather that provides the opportunity to socialize safely outdoors. But now it’s flu season, and winter weather is on the horizon.
So what’s a body to do? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and major health experts offer some excellent information and advice.
What’s the duration of a flu “season”? Flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. Exact timing varies, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. It peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.
It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. With winter weather and fewer outdoor opportunities, as well as major holidays coming up, people can be tempted to let their guards down about recommended health measures like wearing a mask around members outside one’s household, in crowds (indoors and outdoors), and social distancing. That can make us more vulnerable to both COVID-19 and the flu.
Don’t wait. Protect yourself and your family now. Get a flu shot as soon as you can, before the season begins. The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits can also help prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19. You should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in the community, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.
Where? Flu vaccines are being offered in a variety of places. A cursory search for available locations in Lincoln showed lots of convenient locations like HyVee, Super Saver, Russ’s Market, Walgreens, CVS, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, walk-in and urgent care clinics, safety net clinics, and primary care doctors’ offices. Some locations are even offering drive-up services. If you get a flu shot somewhere besides your primary physician’s office, be sure to let them know so they can update your records.
The seasonal flu and COVID-19 are not the same. Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2), and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses, but initial symptoms can be similar. Doctors and scientists are working to estimate the mortality rate of COVID-19, but at present, it is thought to be substantially higher (possibly 10 times or more) than that of most strains of the flu.
Flu vaccination benefits. It’s a myth that the flu vaccine can give you the flu. But here are the things a vaccine can do:
• Prevent you from getting sick with the flu. Several studies show it can also reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.
• Reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization for children, working-age adults and older adults.
• Protect people with chronic health conditions.
• Protect pregnant women during and after pregnancy.
• Save a child’s life. Thousands of children die every year from the flu.
• Protect the people around you, including those who are more vulnerable, if you get a shot.
Recommendations. For the 2020-2021 flu season, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, as well as these actions you can take to help minimize the possibility of infection or spread:
1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick.
2. If possible, stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick.
3. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; wear a mask when appropriate.
4. Wash your hands or use an alcohol-based sanitizer often to protect yourself from germs.
5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.
7. Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
Speaking of good health habits, food choices and physical activity play a role in maintaining your immune system and your mental health. To help combat the feeling of isolation and loneliness that can set in from being cooped up – whether it’s due to a pandemic, the flu season or a harsh winter, a body of evidence shows that exercise improves mood and fights depression. According to the Mayo Clinic, working out and other forms of physical activity can definitely ease symptoms of depression or anxiety and make you feel better.
Another study found that symptoms of depression dropped significantly among a group of young adults after they followed a Mediterranean-style diet (plenty of fruits and vegetables and limiting highly processed foods) for three weeks. Participants reported less depression, as well as lower levels of anxiety and stress.
So take care of yourself, the people around you, and get your flu shots.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!