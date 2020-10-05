Doctors urge COVID-19 precautions, warn of strained hospital capacity in Nebraska

"Nebraskans have followed the rules when asked to do so, while mandates breed resistance," Gage said. "The governor has relentlessly encouraged Nebraskans to wear a mask when they go to the store, and Nebraskans have overwhelmingly followed this advice."

He added Ricketts remains confident in the state's ability to continue managing COVID-19 levels in the state through the fall and beyond.

In their letter, the medical team at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine said the coronavirus is not a political or ideological issue, and that their advice to Nebraskans would be the same "regardless of political leadership at any level."

Any notion that coronavirus is a hoax or not real "could not be further from the truth," Rupp added.

They also said while they understand "pandemic fatigue" has set in -- even for health care providers -- now is not time the time for complacency.

"It's quite evident that this is very impactful and we need to take it seriously," Rupp said. "The data speaks for itself. The number of cases rising, the hospitalizations rising. Nothing could be more plain."

