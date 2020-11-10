Do masks work? Data, doctors in Nebraska suggest they do

"We need an enforced mask ordinance, and this needs to be statewide," he said.

Rauner said Nebraska needs a direction change on coronavirus policy "right away" or it's going to wind up in the same boat as North Dakota and South Dakota, which have the highest case rates in the U.S. and are running out of hospital beds.

Ricketts, who on Tuesday announced he and first lady Susanne Shore would quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a person over the weekend who later tested positive for COVID-19, announced a number of new steps Monday aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

They include reducing capacity to 25% for meetings and events held indoors, mandating 6 feet of separation in bars, restaurants, churches, gyms and other settings, and mandating masks at businesses where close contact occurs for more than 15 minutes, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors.

But he reiterated his resistance to a mask mandate, saying it "would create resistance from people."

At least one of the state's top doctors agrees with that theory.

"I think a mask mandate ends up creating other issues and ends up creating some pushback that's not really necessary," said Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.