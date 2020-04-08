Director: Adams retirement center focused on mission as COVID-19 cases mount

The director of an Adams retirement center with more than 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving residents and staff members said Wednesday the facility is doing everything it can to stop the spread of the illness.
"We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time," Jeff Fritzen, executive director of the Gold Crest Retirement Center, said in a written statement.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said at his news briefing Wednesday the state has reached out to Gold Crest, and Crete-based Public Health Solutions, the department that serves five counties, including Gage County, is doing the contact investigations.
On Tuesday, district health director Kim Showalter reported 14 new cases in Gage County, all related to the assisted-living center in Adams. That brought the total to 21 residents and staff members.
Last week, it was reported that a woman from the retirement center had died of coronavirus March 31, but it is unclear if she was counted among the 21 cases at the center.
The woman was in her 90s and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a news release from Public Health Solutions. Showalter did not return phone calls seeking clarification.
Five Gold Crest residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been temporarily transferred to a Lincoln facility, bringing the number of residents moved from the facility to 10.
The retirement center is licensed for 52 beds, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Fritzen said his staff and residents are following recommended preventive actions. In March, the facility began restricting visitors and canceled all group activities within the building.
"We also began actively screening and taking the temperatures of all our team members twice daily and have also been monitoring residents’ temperatures," he said.
Residents have been isolated in their rooms and the staff continues to wear proper personal protective equipment, he said.
"We know this is a difficult time for everyone," he said. "We will continue to carry out our mission to provide the best care possible for our residents as we fight COVID-19."
Gage County, which has reported few confirmed cases outside of the care center, wasn't included in directed health measures until the heightened restrictions on businesses and public gatherings were extended to the entire state April 3.
Ricketts said that even before Gage County was included in the directed measures, residents had been encouraged to limit the size of public gatherings since March 16.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.