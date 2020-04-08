Director: Adams retirement center focused on mission as COVID-19 cases mount

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The director of an Adams retirement center with more than 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving residents and staff members said Wednesday the facility is doing everything it can to stop the spread of the illness.

"We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time," Jeff Fritzen, executive director of the Gold Crest Retirement Center, said in a written statement.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said at his news briefing Wednesday the state has reached out to Gold Crest, and Crete-based Public Health Solutions, the department that serves five counties, including Gage County, is doing the contact investigations.

On Tuesday, district health director Kim Showalter reported 14 new cases in Gage County, all related to the assisted-living center in Adams. That brought the total to 21 residents and staff members.

Last week, it was reported that a woman from the retirement center had died of coronavirus March 31, but it is unclear if she was counted among the 21 cases at the center.

The woman was in her 90s and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a news release from Public Health Solutions. Showalter did not return phone calls seeking clarification.