Diabetes workshops begin Jan. 14

Aging Partners invites adults with diabetes, their family members and friends to attend a series of free Diabetes Self-Management Workshops this winter. The program will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, at Ambassador Health, 4405 Normal Blvd.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:

• Determining what to eat and when to exercise;

• Monitoring blood sugar;

• Caring for your feet;

• Communicating with family and health care providers;

• Managing low and high blood sugar;

• Dealing with stress and learning relaxation techniques;

• Setting small and achievable goals;

• Increasing self-confidence;

• Feeling better and taking charge.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

