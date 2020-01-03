Diabetes workshops begin Jan. 14

Aging Partners invites adults with diabetes, their family members and friends to attend a series of free Diabetes Self-Management Workshops this winter. The program will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, at Ambassador Health, 4405 Normal Blvd.
The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:
• Determining what to eat and when to exercise;
• Monitoring blood sugar;
• Caring for your feet;
• Communicating with family and health care providers;
• Managing low and high blood sugar;
• Dealing with stress and learning relaxation techniques;
• Setting small and achievable goals;
• Increasing self-confidence;
• Feeling better and taking charge.
More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.