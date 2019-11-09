{{featured_button_text}}

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a free Aging Partners workshop series from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 17. The six-week Diabetes Self-Management Workshop will be held at the Belmont Senior Center, located in the Belmont Recreation Center at 1234 Judson St.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited.

The following topics will be discussed:

* Determining what to eat and when to exercise.

* Monitoring blood sugar.

* Caring for feet.

* Communicating with family and health care providers.

* Managing low and high blood sugar.

* Dealing with stress and learning relaxation techniques.

* Setting small and achievable goals.

* Increasing self-confidence.

* Feeling better and taking charge.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or mazizah@journalstar.com. On Twitter @mia_azizah11

