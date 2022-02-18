Diabetes self-management classes begin March 7

Aging Partners invites adults with diabetes, their family members and friends to attend a series of “Living Well with Diabetes” classes March 7 through April 11. The program will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.
There is a suggested contribution of $4 per class ($24 for six classes). Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. Topics to be discussed include:
• Understanding the different types of diabetes;
• Determining what to eat and when to exercise;
• Monitoring blood sugar;
• Caring for your feet;
• Medication use;
• Communicating with family and health care providers;
• Managing low and high blood sugar;
• Dealing with stress, depression and learning relaxation techniques;
People are also reading…
• Setting small and achievable goals;
• Increasing self-confidence;
• Feeling better and taking charge.
For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.