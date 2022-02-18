 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diabetes self-management classes begin March 7

  • 0

Aging Partners invites adults with diabetes, their family members and friends to attend a series of “Living Well with Diabetes” classes March 7 through April 11. The program will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.

There is a suggested contribution of $4 per class ($24 for six classes). Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. Topics to be discussed include:

• Understanding the different types of diabetes;

• Determining what to eat and when to exercise;

• Monitoring blood sugar;

• Caring for your feet;

• Medication use;

• Communicating with family and health care providers;

• Managing low and high blood sugar;

• Dealing with stress, depression and learning relaxation techniques;

People are also reading…

• Setting small and achievable goals;

• Increasing self-confidence;

• Feeling better and taking charge.

For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska group's app aims to reduce youth suicides

Nebraska group's app aims to reduce youth suicides

My Companion was designed by Lincoln-based Don't Panic Labs in collaboration with Boys Town National Hotline. It is modeled after a similar app released in Utah that produced more than 500 lifesaving interventions between August 2019 and May 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News