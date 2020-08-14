DHHS urges child immunizations and flu vaccine when it's available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) urges Nebraska families to catch up on childhood immunizations, and all Nebraskans to plan on getting flu vaccine this fall.

While immunizations may have been postponed in the initial stage of the coronavirus pandemic, they play an essential role in protecting infants and children from serious diseases. During the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend maintaining immunization schedules for infants, children and adolescents through age 18, and pregnant women.

Regardless of whether children attend school in-person for the coming year, parents are encouraged to schedule well-child visits and ensure children and youth are up-to-date on immunizations.

“The pandemic understandably impacted childhood immunization rates, but this is the moment to catch up,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “Ensuring children get all their immunizations is one of the most effective ways to protect them from serious diseases that are easily spread and often require medical care.”