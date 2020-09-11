DHHS offers sources of help during Recovery Month

During September’s Recovery Month observance – and all year – the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services wants to deliver the message that mental health is essential to everyone's overall health and well being, and mental illnesses and substance use disorders are common and treatable. There is help and hope.

“Recovery Month emphasizes the need to share resources and build networks across the country to support the many paths to recovery,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health. “It reminds us that mental health and substance use disorders affect all of us and that we are all part of the solution. For those in recovery from a serious mental illness or a substance use disorder, the need for help during this pandemic can be magnified. People in need of services may find it difficult to reach out for help, but families and support networks can help make the connection to appropriate resources. Getting help will improve the chances of managing a mental illness or recovering from a substance use disorder, including a co-occurring disorder. It can also reduce or eliminate associated symptoms and save a life.”