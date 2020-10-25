Deputy HHS Secretary highlights University of Nebraska Medical Center's role in pandemic response

Hargan noted that the trial of remdesivir, an antiviral drug the Food and Drug Administration just approved for treating severe cases of COVID-19, began Feb. 25 at UNMC.

In addition, he said, the biodefense capabilities the university has built have proven “incredibly valuable” in the fight against the coronavirus. UNMC, among other things, has developed and provided training programs to help other health care providers safely transport and care for people infected with the virus.

Now the university is contributing in the race for a safe and effective vaccine through its partnership with the biotech firm COVAXX, which has a vaccine candidate in early trials.

Hargan said there are now four vaccines in Phase 3 or late-stage trials. “We believe there is a real likelihood of delivering substantial quantities of a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year,” he said.

Hargan noted that efforts to develop vaccines and treatments come as the nation is seeing rising case counts.

Nebraska has seen record numbers of cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. On Friday, the U.S. hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, tallying at least 82,900 new infections, the Washington Post reported.