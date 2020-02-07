Dentists offer Dental Health Month presentations

February is National Dental Health Month, and dentists from Lincoln-based Nebraska Family Dentistry are looking for schools and workplaces where they can teach children and teens, and also people in work environments, about good dental habits that will contribute to a lifetime of healthy smiles.

Whether teaching kids or adults, the focus is on living a healthy lifestyle combined with developing good oral hygiene and dietary habits to main good oral health.

"Our dentists have prepared a fun and exciting presentation to help children, from kindergarten to fifth grade, and teenagers in high school to learn about healthy dental habits," said Brandon Ramos of Nebraska Family Dentistry. "This presentation is interactive and will get the attention of all children and teens. Most importantly, it inspires our younger generation to take good care of their teeth and keep them for a lifetime.

"For adults, we have a Lunch and Learn presentation that will be more in-depth on how they can improve their dental and overall health for a better and brighter future," Ramos added.

To arrange to have a dental health community educator present at your school or workplace during February or any other month, call 402-467-1000 or email nebraskafamilydentistry@gmail.com for more information.

