Dementia workshops for caregivers offered online Sept. 22

Alan Kuzma, who works with the Dementia Society of America, will present a webinar titled "The 7 Steps to Take in the Face of Dementia" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Kuzma will present the video "The Dementia Action Plan," which will share how to protect assets from the nursing home spend-down, even if you have a loved one in care.
Viewers will also learn about known veterans' benefits available for skilled care.
These monthly caregiver education meetings were canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic but have resumed since June via Zoom.
Register for this Zoom meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.
Additional dementia caregiver presentation by Teepa Snow
After Kuzma's presentation, "Learning the Difference Between Letting Go and Giving Up," a virtual event presented by dementia expert Teepa Snow, will be offered via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Snow's presentation will help caregivers and family members develop the knowledge and skills they need to be effective when providing help to their loved one with dementia. The session will focus on how to learn, recognize and accept the changes that are part of the progression of the disease.
Snow is an occupational therapist with 40 years of clinical practice experience and is one of the world's leading educators on dementia and the care that accompanies it.
Her presentation is sponsored by Country House. To register, RSVP to Kelsi at khutchison@countryhouse.net or call 402-421-1160 to receive your event link.
