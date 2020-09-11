Dementia workshops for caregivers offered online Sept. 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alan Kuzma, who works with the Dementia Society of America, will present a webinar titled "The 7 Steps to Take in the Face of Dementia" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Kuzma will present the video "The Dementia Action Plan," which will share how to protect assets from the nursing home spend-down, even if you have a loved one in care.

Viewers will also learn about known veterans' benefits available for skilled care.

These monthly caregiver education meetings were canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic but have resumed since June via Zoom.

Register for this Zoom meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.

Additional dementia caregiver presentation by Teepa Snow

After Kuzma's presentation, "Learning the Difference Between Letting Go and Giving Up," a virtual event presented by dementia expert Teepa Snow, will be offered via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.