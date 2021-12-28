 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demand up for COVID-19 testing following holiday travel, Lincoln health director says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Demand up for COVID-19 testing following holiday travel, Lincoln health director says

  • Updated
  • 0

Cases and positivity rates are dipping slightly as demand -- and wait times -- for tests have increased in Lincoln

The senior medical director for Nomi Health – which operates Lincoln’s largest COVID-19 testing center – has seen the video.

Long lines of idling cars, snaking out of the parking lot near the former Sears store in the northeast corner of Gateway Mall.

COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Lancaster County

On Christmas Eve, nearly 1,000 people pulled up for tests. So far this week, they’re averaging about 700 day, but that number could go up as people feel the need to get tested in advance of New Year’s Eve gatherings with friends and family.

The reasons, said Dr. June Steely of Bountiful, Utah, are several-fold: Some people want to get tested before they gather with vulnerable friends or family, and others feel the need to get tested after gatherings. And at the same time, the omicron variant is spreading quickly, at least nationally.

“If they get symptoms, they’re doing the right thing – making sure it isn’t COVID,” she said.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, cited staffing issues at Lincoln's Nomi testing site as an issue that contributed to the lines, along with increased demand. 

To help speed testing at its Lincoln site, Nomi added 10 contractors, with six starting Wednesday, nearly doubling the workforce it deployed in the parking lot last week.

Still, wait times can be long, especially later in the day, so Steely had advice for those seeking its free COVID tests. First, register ahead of time and complete all the paperwork before pulling up.

“That really helps you get through faster, and it helps everyone behind you get through faster, too.”

And if you do drop in unregistered, go early. Wait times in the morning have averaged five to 10 minutes, but those have grown to about an hour later in the morning and more than 90 minutes at the end of the day.

The demand could increase even further. Last week, the lines grew longer as Christmas Day approached.

“It may tick up again right before New Year’s Eve, so they can get tested before they visit their family. I expect a similar situation, but it’s hard to say,” Steely said.

The holidays make it more difficult to track week-to-week numbers, but positive cases in Lancaster County have dropped slightly since officials saw a sharp increase in the seven-day rolling average of new cases about a week after Thanksgiving weekend.

From a peak of 182 cases a day on Dec. 5, the daily rolling average of new cases dropped to 131 on Dec. 24.

"We hope this decrease is not temporary. But our experience tells us that we are likely to have another increase in cases and hospitalizations at the end of the year," Lopez said. 

Lopez said that's due to large holiday gatherings and the arrival of omicron. There now have been five confirmed cases of the fast-spreading variant in Lancaster County. 

But, she said, the feeling is that Lancaster County hasn't yet seen the surge that is coming. 

She said she spoke with Nomi about staffing levels at its testing site and Bryan Health, looking at the potential to offer additional drive-thru testing, which she expected to have more information about yet this week. 

Tests are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and urgent care clinics. Anyone looking for information on where to go can find details at Covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.

On Tuesday, Lopez reported two more COVID-19 deaths, both men who weren't vaccinated -- one in his 70s and one in his 50s -- bringing December's total to 23 deaths in Lancaster County. 

She said, as of Tuesday, local hospitals reported 116 COVID-19 patients, including 21 on ventilators. Seventy of them are Lancaster County residents. 

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Statewide, 5,826 cases of COVID-19 were reported last week, up from 5,488 the previous week. But the numbers are lower than the 7,052 cases reported the week before that, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has also improved since mid-December, although hospital capacity remains strained across the state. Nebraska health officials said 470 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, down from a recent peak of 637 on Dec. 13 but slightly higher than the previous day's 446. The seven-day average of 475 patients hospitalized with COVID was down from 589 the week before.

Options abound in Lincoln for preventative COVID-19 tests

So far, delta has remained the dominant coronavirus variant in Nebraska, but more cases of the highly contagious omicron variant are being identified in the state.

Demand for COVID-19 testing increased in Omaha, too, where a long line of more than 150 cars formed at a drive-thru testing site at Oak View Mall Monday.

Nomi, which also operates the drive-thru site in Omaha, said a delay in getting gasoline delivered for a generator used to provide heat at the site contributed to the backlog of cars, but company officials said Nomi performed 4,200 tests last week at its three Omaha locations — the most since the testing sites reopened in August.

Masks will only be required in LPS elementary schools when classes resume in January

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keep it simple! New Year's resolutions you can actually hold onto

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lancaster County man dies of COVID-19
Health and Fitness

Lancaster County man dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 345. The death was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, according to a news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News