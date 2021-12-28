Demand up for COVID-19 testing following holiday, Lincoln health director says

Still, wait times can be long, especially later in the day, so Steely had advice for those seeking its free COVID-19 tests. First, register ahead of time and complete all the paperwork before pulling up.

“That really helps you get through faster, and it helps everyone behind you get through faster, too.”

And if you do drop in unregistered, go early. Wait times in the morning have averaged five to 10 minutes, but have grown to about an hour later in the morning and more than 90 minutes at the end of the day.

The demand could increase even further. Last week, the lines grew longer as Christmas Day approached.

“It may tick up again right before New Year’s Eve, so they can get tested before they visit their family. I expect a similar situation, but it’s hard to say,” Steely said.

The holidays make it more difficult to track week-to-week numbers, but positive cases in Lancaster County have dropped slightly since officials saw a sharp increase in the seven-day rolling average of new cases about a week after Thanksgiving weekend.

From a peak of 182 cases a day Dec. 5, the daily rolling average of new cases dropped to 131 on Dec. 24.