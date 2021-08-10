Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'

A Lincoln pulmonologist said she and other doctors are "scared, defeated and desperate" because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Dr. Ali Piper of Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties made those comments Tuesday as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that its risk dial will increase for the third week in a row, to the high yellow level, a place it hasn't been since February.
Health Director Pat Lopez called the rapid deterioration in local COVID-19 conditions, coming as Lincoln prepares for the largest gathering of people in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic at Saturday's Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, "very concerning."
Lopez said the Health Department is now recommending that everyone, both those who are vaccinated and those who are not, wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
Another 97 cases were reported Tuesday in Lancaster County, the highest daily total since January, Lopez said. There were 468 cases last week, also the highest level since January.
While local hospitalizations dropped slightly Tuesday to 65, down from 68 Monday, the seven-day rolling average of 58 is nearly triple what it was a month ago. The county also has had four deaths already in August, including three announced Monday.
“The delta variant is different. It spreads more easily and quickly than other variants and it’s more likely to cause severe illness, particularly among people who are unvaccinated," Lopez said. "This is not the same virus we were dealing with months ago.”
The variant is making younger people sicker, just as students are returning to schools and college campuses.
Piper said that within the past couple of weeks she has treated a 25-year-old and a 31-year-old, both unvaccinated and both critically ill.
She said she was speaking Tuesday "out of desperation" to try to convince people to take the current situation seriously, especially the threat the delta variant presents to unvaccinated people.
"We have seen the darkest days of the pandemic, and we are scared," Piper said. "We are scared, defeated and desperate, and we are tired."
She said that out of 10 patients she started caring for two weeks ago in one hospital COVID-19 ward -- nine of which were unvaccinated -- four have since died and three are on ventilators. Only one has recovered.
"These patients likely would not have even been hospitalized if they were vaccinated," Piper said.
Nebraska tallied 2,371 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Friday, up 43% from the previous week and more than double the week before. Last week marked the seventh consecutive week of increasing cases in the state, with counts growing more than tenfold during that time, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the growth over the past two weeks still ranked only 29th among states as new cases fueled by the coronavirus’s delta variant continued to build across the country, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Southern states with low vaccination rates continue to lead the summer surge, with the highest rates in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
Nebraska added 10 COVID-related deaths last week, bringing the pandemic total to 2,290. Hospitalizations also climbed, with 176 Nebraskans hospitalized as of Friday, according to the CDC, with average hospitalizations for the week at 160 a day, up 27% from the previous week.
Despite the continued surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Lopez said the local Health Department is not making any changes in its directed health measures, although it is changing its guidance.
Staff, students and school visitors in grades pre-kindergarden through sixth grade had to start wearing masks this week, but there are no other mask mandates in Lancaster County.
However, with more than 80,000 people expected to cram Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a Garth Brooks concert, "we are absolutely recommending that people attending wear masks," she said.
A big reason officials have not reinstituted a local mask mandate, Lopez said, is the availability of vaccines and the number of people who are vaccinated.
About 54% of all Lancaster County residents are vaccinated, including nearly 69% of those 16 and older. While masks are an important tool, vaccinations continue to be the key to turning things around, she said.
The good news is that vaccination numbers have continued to climb over the past few weeks after bottoming out in early July. The roughly 2,600 people in Lancaster County who got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose last week were the most since the week ending May 28.
However, the groups with the lowest vaccination rates, people under 25, are also the people who tend to congregate the most, in both school and social settings.
Despite that, Lopez said there are no plans at this point to require students in grades 7-12 to wear masks, something that both the Omaha and Grand Island school districts are doing, although that could change if conditions warrant.
"If we start to see outbreaks in that age group we will definitely change our guidance to the schools and our recommendation," she said.
The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.