Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'

The variant is making younger people sicker, just as students are returning to schools and college campuses.

Piper said that within the past couple of weeks she has treated a 25-year-old and a 31-year-old, both unvaccinated and both critically ill.

She said she was speaking Tuesday "out of desperation" to try to convince people to take the current situation seriously, especially the threat the delta variant presents to unvaccinated people.

"We have seen the darkest days of the pandemic, and we are scared," Piper said. "We are scared, defeated and desperate, and we are tired."

She said that out of 10 patients she started caring for two weeks ago in one hospital COVID-19 ward -- nine of which were unvaccinated -- four have since died and three are on ventilators. Only one has recovered.

"These patients likely would not have even been hospitalized if they were vaccinated," Piper said.

Nebraska tallied 2,371 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Friday, up 43% from the previous week and more than double the week before. Last week marked the seventh consecutive week of increasing cases in the state, with counts growing more than tenfold during that time, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.