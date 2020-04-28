You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County one of the nation's fastest growing coronavirus hotspots
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

The Sioux City, Iowa, metropolitan area -- including Dakota County in Nebraska, tucked on the bluffs of the Missouri River -- has the fastest growth of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The five-county area encompassing Nebraska, Iowa and parts of South Dakota landed on the top of the New York Times' list of U.S. cities with the highest daily growth rate, charting 131% daily growth in recent days.

Like other hotspots in Nebraska, including in Hall County, which has the highest number of cases in the state at 908, as well as Dawson (392), Madison (91) and Saline (87) counties, many of those infections are believed to have originated at a meatpacking plant.

Tyson Foods operates a beef production plant in Dakota County, which employs some 4,300 people in the region.

Lancaster County reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning

According to the county's public health department, as of Monday, there are 608 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county of 20,026 people -- meaning 30 people out of every 1,000, or 3% of all residents, have contracted the disease.

The county recorded its first two cases of the disease on April 13 but has since jumped to the No. 5 county in the U.S. in terms of growth rate, falling behind Lincoln County, Arkansas; Bledsoe County, Tennessee; Rockland County, New York; and Marion County, Ohio.

To date, Dakota County has reported one coronavirus-related death. Raymundo Corral, a 64-year-old front line worker at the Tyson Food plant who lived in Sioux City, has also died of COVID-19, according to the Sioux City Journal.

