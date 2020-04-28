Dakota County one of the nation's fastest growing coronavirus hot spots

The Dakota City plant’s continued operations and lack of detailed information about who and how many employees may have contracted the coronavirus has contributed to increasing levels of anxiety among workers and community members, Koch said.

“The biggest issue we have is transparency,” Koch said. “It’s not going to stop (the virus) from spreading, but it’s going to make people aware so they can make better choices.”

On Monday, Koch and mayors from Dakota City; Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; and North Sioux City, South Dakota, made a joint request for more transparency from industry leaders, as well as state and local health officials.

Later Monday, during a meeting of the South Sioux City Council, Steve Stouffer, president of Tyson Fresh Meats, acknowledged their plea, saying “it probably doesn’t feel like we’ve done a good job” communicating with elected leaders and the public since the onset of the outbreak.

Amid a fast-moving pandemic, Stouffer said the Dakota City plant was inspected by a team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and has adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to install barriers between workers, provide protective equipment to employees and begin a regimen of temperature checks for anyone who enters the facility.