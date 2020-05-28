You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CVS to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

CVS to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Lincoln

27th and Old Cheney

The CVS Pharmacy at near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road is one of four that will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

 Journal Star file photo

CVS has announced plans to set up four drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in Lincoln and three in the Omaha area.

The nation's largest pharmacy chain has opened several hundred testing sites across the U.S. over the past few weeks, with a goal of having 1,000 by the end of May.

Nebraska is improving coronavirus testing with experience, Ricketts says

CVS will open the locations Friday in Lincoln at its locations at 16th and South streets, 27th Street and Old Cheney Road, 48th and O streets and 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

The tests will be performed at drive-up windows at the sites via a self swab. People getting tested will be handed a testing kit and will swab themselves with direction from a CVS pharmacy employee. CVS will send tests to a commercial lab, and results usually come back in 2-4 days.

You must go through a screening process at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to make sure you qualify for testing. Most health insurance plans cover the testing process at no charge.

Frustrations mount over Test Nebraska initiative

“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic," said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. "We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The CVS sites will add to other drive-thru testing sites in Lincoln run by Bryan Health, CHI Health, Test Nebraska and other health providers.

“In communities throughout the state we are working to meet the needs of Nebraskans to advance more testing and our private-sector partners like CVS Health are playing a critical role in this effort,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

“The opening of their drive-thru COVID-19 testing is a welcome advancement and we appreciate their dedication in responding to the needs of the community and the front-line workforce they employ for their efforts.”

CHI Health to begin in-car testing on Tuesday at North Star for selected groups
Bryan's first day of drive-thru testing goes 'very smoothly'

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News