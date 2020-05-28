CVS to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CVS has announced plans to set up four drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in Lincoln and three in the Omaha area.

The nation's largest pharmacy chain has opened several hundred testing sites across the U.S. over the past few weeks, with a goal of having 1,000 by the end of May.

CVS will open the locations Friday in Lincoln at its locations at 16th and South streets, 27th Street and Old Cheney Road, 48th and O streets and 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

The tests will be performed at drive-up windows at the sites via a self swab. People getting tested will be handed a testing kit and will swab themselves with direction from a CVS pharmacy employee. CVS will send tests to a commercial lab, and results usually come back in 2-4 days.

You must go through a screening process at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to make sure you qualify for testing. Most health insurance plans cover the testing process at no charge.