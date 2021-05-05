 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVS now allowing walk-ins to get COVID vaccine in Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

CVS now allowing walk-ins to get COVID vaccine in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CVS, O Street

CVS is the latest pharmacy chain to announce it will offer COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment.

 Journal Star file photo

It's a race between vaccinations and variants. A booster shot may not be needed for COVID-19 next year if the world can get vaccinated quicker than the virus can mutate. Source by: Stringr

It's becoming easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln without an appointment.

On Wednesday, CVS became the latest participant in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to announce it would start accepting walk-ins for vaccines. The pharmacy chain has 29 locations in Nebraska, including nine in Lincoln.

The announcement came a day after President Joe Biden urged the companies participating in the retail pharmacy program to start accepting walk-ins. Walmart said Tuesday before the president's announcement that it would start accepting walk-ins at both Walmart and Sam's Club locations. Hy-Vee made a similar announcement last week.

Lincoln needs to get more young people vaccinated, health officials say

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also said it would accept walk-ins at a clinic scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Belmont Recreation Center at 1234 Judson St.

Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday said the department has been evaluating other methods of getting vaccine to people, although she did not specifically mention walk-in clinics, and it's not clear if that is something that will be done regularly at future clinics.

Lancaster County, like other counties and health districts across the state, has seen its rate of vaccinations decline sharply. The county only initiated about 3,300 first doses last week, down from nearly 23,000 three weeks earlier.

Walmart, Sam's Club now offering no-appointment COVID-19 vaccinations
Hy-Vee now offering COVID-19 vaccine without appointment
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the decline. Has Nebraska turned the corner?

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How coffee grounds can help you out around the house

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News