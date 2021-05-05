CVS now allowing walk-ins to get COVID vaccine in Lincoln

It's becoming easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln without an appointment.

On Wednesday, CVS became the latest participant in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to announce it would start accepting walk-ins for vaccines. The pharmacy chain has 29 locations in Nebraska, including nine in Lincoln.

The announcement came a day after President Joe Biden urged the companies participating in the retail pharmacy program to start accepting walk-ins. Walmart said Tuesday before the president's announcement that it would start accepting walk-ins at both Walmart and Sam's Club locations. Hy-Vee made a similar announcement last week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also said it would accept walk-ins at a clinic scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Belmont Recreation Center at 1234 Judson St.

Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday said the department has been evaluating other methods of getting vaccine to people, although she did not specifically mention walk-in clinics, and it's not clear if that is something that will be done regularly at future clinics.