Crete Smithfield plant contributing to rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases

Gaylor Baird said that given the outbreak in Crete's Smithfield plant that can potentially influence Lincoln's community spread, it's important to follow recommendations of local health officials to stay home and only go out for essential trips to get food or medicine or exercise. And when out, she cautioned people to wear a face mask and keep the recommended physical distance.

"Now is not the time to let down your guard," she said.

Directed health measures for the county are set to expire May 11, and the mayor said she and the health department are still evaluating the date for reopening such businesses as restaurants, and those that provide massage and hairstyling. They will have more information later this week after looking at this week's COVID-19 case data, she said.

"There have been incredible variations in it recently, but the overall trend has been a rising upward trajectory of cases," she said.

Places of worship can now allow people to gather in groups larger than 10 with certain restrictions, but some in Lincoln have put that off until the May 11 date.