Crete Smithfield plant contributing to rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases
Crete Smithfield plant contributing to rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases

Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods plans to keep its Crete plant open and operate on a reduced schedule

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lancaster County has reported 92 cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total number in the county by Monday afternoon to 394. 

Sixty percent of those total cases, 238, were confirmed in the past seven days, said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, due in part to doubling local testing last week from 150 tests per day to 300. Growth in coronavirus diagnoses at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete has also increased the number of cases in Lancaster County. 

Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth drive-thru testing sites completed 535 tests in the past three days, and 1,300 in a week. That's about one-third of the total tests completed over the past seven weeks, the mayor said. 

The overall rate of Lancaster County positive cases in the county is 8.3%, and the rate for April 26 through Saturday is 14.4%, said Lancaster County Health Department Interim Director Pat Lopez.  

The largest area of concern in the county is the outbreak of the Smithfield pork-processing plant in Crete, Lopez said at the city's Monday afternoon press briefing. 

The plant had announced last week it would close, but then reversed course and decided instead to modify its schedule, with some departments working half days. 

"Although that plant is in Saline County, we have many Lancaster County community members who work there and who carpool to and from work," Lopez said. "That increases the opportunity for contact."

She discouraged carpooling for people who don't live in the same household to reduce the risk of infection.

The department has identified 123 Lancaster County cases — 31% of the total Lincoln-area cases — that are related to the Smithfield plant, she said. Of those, 71 are employees, 35 are family members or close contacts and 17 are still being investigated. 

The Lincoln Smithfield plant has seven positive cases — four employees and three family members or close contacts.  

The difference in the two plants, Lopez said, is that the Lincoln facility has 400 employees and the one in Crete has 2,100 employees. She was not familiar with the Crete plant's protocols, but has worked with the Lincoln plant and said it has done a great deal of work to protect its vulnerable employees.

Lincoln Premium Poultry officials said they learned Monday of the death an employee related to COVID-19 at the plant in Fremont. The employee had not been at work since April 17 after asking to self-quarantine because of an underlying health issue.

The company learned Thursday the employee had been diagnosed with the virus, said Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs.

Lincoln Premium Poultry, which processes chickens for Costco, reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, which brings the company total to 28 cases.

Gaylor Baird said that given the outbreak in Crete's Smithfield plant that can potentially influence Lincoln's community spread, it's important to follow recommendations of local health officials to stay home and only go out for essential trips to get food or medicine or exercise. And when out, she cautioned people to wear a face mask and keep the recommended physical distance. 

"Now is not the time to let down your guard," she said. 

Directed health measures for the county are set to expire May 11, and the mayor said she and the health department are still evaluating the date for reopening such businesses as restaurants, and those that provide massage and hairstyling. They will have more information later this week after looking at this week's COVID-19 case data, she said. 

"There have been incredible variations in it recently, but the overall trend has been a rising upward trajectory of cases," she said.  

Places of worship can now allow people to gather in groups larger than 10 with certain restrictions, but some in Lincoln have put that off until the May 11 date. 

"We will echo (Gov. Pete Ricketts) that we absolutely discourage anyone who is in a vulnerable population, if you take a pill once a day and you have an underlying medical condition ... if you are in any way vulnerable to this virus, that you should continue to worship from home," the mayor said. "This is not the time to be resuming in-person worship services." 

