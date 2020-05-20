You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Creighton furloughs 190 employees amid loss of revenues during pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick

Creighton furloughs 190 employees amid loss of revenues during pandemic

Creighton University

Creighton University, Omaha

Pell grant students: 15%

Students with federal loans: 50%

Cost to attend: $50,060

Price after financial aid: $28,254

6-year graduation rate: 79%

Median debt: $23,000

Began repayment in five years: 81%

Average earnings after 10 years: $70,100

 Courtesy photo

Creighton University on Wednesday said it was furloughing 190 employees as it manages a $10 million budget crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Creighton's president, the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, said while the private university in Omaha made a successful shift to remote teaching and working, the change led to "a significant lack of work for some employees."

Others, including a majority of those who were furloughed, were unable to continue working remotely, Hendrickson said in a statement.

NU eliminates 20 positions amid budget challenges; NWU furloughs 50 full-time employees

Furloughed employees -- no faculty were impacted -- will retain seniority with the university, and Creighton will continue paying health insurance premiums while those employees are not working.

Creighton established a relief program, the Creighton United in Relief and Assistance Employee Fund, to aid employees unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of its campus.

College students to soon see COVID-19 relief, but how much will vary

To further cut costs this year by $35 million, Creighton said its executive team took a voluntary pay cut.

The university will not offer merit pay increases this year, will cut discretionary spending and will suspend contributions to employees' retirement plans beginning July 1.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News