Creighton furloughs 190 employees amid loss of revenues during pandemic

Creighton University on Wednesday said it was furloughing 190 employees as it manages a $10 million budget crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Creighton's president, the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, said while the private university in Omaha made a successful shift to remote teaching and working, the change led to "a significant lack of work for some employees."

Others, including a majority of those who were furloughed, were unable to continue working remotely, Hendrickson said in a statement.

Furloughed employees -- no faculty were impacted -- will retain seniority with the university, and Creighton will continue paying health insurance premiums while those employees are not working.

Creighton established a relief program, the Creighton United in Relief and Assistance Employee Fund, to aid employees unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of its campus.

To further cut costs this year by $35 million, Creighton said its executive team took a voluntary pay cut.

The university will not offer merit pay increases this year, will cut discretionary spending and will suspend contributions to employees' retirement plans beginning July 1.

