CPCU Nebraska Chapter supports Alzheimer’s Walk

The Nebraska Chapter of CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters) participated in the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this fall at Haymarket Park. The chapter and its members contributed $1,165 toward the fundraising efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The CPCU chapter membership includes over 200 credentialed property and casualty insurance professionals who promote excellence through ethical behavior and continuing education. Most of the members work within the insurance industry and reside primarily in the Lincoln and surrounding area.

The local chapter meets monthly over lunch and invites community leaders and insurance professionals to speak about their organizations with a goal of increasing members’ knowledge of their community’s needs and industry trends.

In addition, the chapter provides support to area nonprofits by making donations or attending events such as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The chapter also presents scholarships to one to two students per year who are focusing their studies on a career path in the insurance industry.

Although in-person meetings restarted in August, the group plans to continue to provide a combined in-person/online format when possible to allow for greater flexibility for its members. Direct any questions about the Nebraska Chapter CPCU to Chapter President Christy Flores at Christy.flores.mbp6@statefarm.com.

