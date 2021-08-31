COVID risk dial stays at mid-orange as growth of cases slows in Lincoln

The state’s increase in COVID cases over that time ranks fifth highest in the nation, the Omaha World-Herald reported, and not only are cases above levels seen in Nebraska’s spring 2020 surge, the case growth rate now resembles the growth curve the state mounted last fall and winter.

While the state has stopped publicly releasing county-level case data, figures for Lancaster and Douglas counties suggest the per-capita case rate is higher in the state’s less-populated areas. Lancaster and Douglas counties are home to 46% of the state’s population but accounted for only 39% of its COVID cases last week.

The dramatic rise in cases over the last month is showing up in hospitalizations.

The daily average of COVID patients hospitalized in Lincoln hit 84.5 as of Saturday, nearly double what it was at the start of August, which Lopez called "a disturbing trend."

Also, 27 COVID-19 patients have died in Lancaster County this month, the most in one month since February. Of those, 22, or 82%, were unvaccinated. Lopez said of the five vaccinated patients who died, several were elderly or had serious underlying health conditions.