COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 not yet available in Lincoln

Lancaster County parents looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine for their young children may have a hard time finding one right away.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved both Pfizer and Moderna shots for kids as young as 6 months old Saturday and said vaccines would be available by Tuesday, but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it has not yet received any doses.

"LLCHD is currently awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine shipment for this age group. We’ll provide additional information on offering safe and effective vaccine to children under 5 very soon," Leah Bucco-White, a Health Department spokeswoman, said in an email.

The CDC approved both a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years. The vaccines are specially formulated with lower doses for use in young children, so existing vaccine supplies can't be used.

Douglas County has already received the pediatric vaccine and started vaccinating children in those age groups Tuesday. But it appears no other health district in Nebraska has received supplies yet.

"It’s our understanding that not all vaccine shipments are being received at the same time," Bucco-White said.

Kids as young as 3 can get the vaccine at a pharmacy, and CVS has said it will vaccinate children as young as 18 months at its MinuteClinic locations. As of Tuesday, the only pharmacy chain advertising appointments for young children to get the vaccine was Walgreens, and the earliest appointments available in Lincoln aren't until Saturday.

Many children are likely to get vaccinated at their doctor's office.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines for young children comes as case numbers appear to be leveling off both locally and statewide.

Lancaster County reported 502 cases for the week ending Saturday, a slight increase from the 496 cases reported the previous week.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,611 cases last week, up 10 from the previous week. After growing more than 600% from the beginning of April to the beginning of June, statewide COVID-19 cases have increased less than 3% over the past two weeks.

Hospital numbers are on the decline, however.

Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations averaged 124 per day last week, according to the CDC, down from 129 the previous week.

The local health department said Lincoln's rolling daily average of hospitalizations dropped from 28.4 the previous week to 26.7 last week. On Tuesday, local hospitals reported 31 COVID-19 patients, with 23 from Lancaster County.

Other local data was mixed, with the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Lancaster County rising to 18.6% last week, up from 16.7% the previous week, but the number of virus particles in wastewater sampling declining 24% from the previous week.

The health department said the COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated-yellow category for the third straight week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

